WebXtra: Abbott call for jailers; Smith, Angelina Counties respond

By Justin Honore
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -Governor Greg Abbott on Friday issued a statewide call for jailers to assist border sheriffs with operating detention facilities and providing jail beds for those arrested for state charges related to the border crisis.

KLTV’s Justin Honore spoke with Smith County and Angelina County jails regarding their response to this call. Both Smith and Angelina County stated they don’t have enough man-power to send people due to salary and lack of applicants. If they were to send people, it would be a big detriment to both of their jails. They are unable to provide beds as well because they are at full capacity. Although willing to help, due to these circumstances, they cannot afford to do so right now.

