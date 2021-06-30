East Texas Now Business Break
Advance child tax credit impacts East Texas families

By Alexa Vennetti
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The IRS has made changes to the child tax credit that will help families get advance payments this summer.

If requirements are met, families could claim monthly payments as soon as July 15.

Parents who qualify can expect to receive a total of $3,000 per child aged 6 to 17 years old and a total of $3,600 for kids under 6 years old.

Rebecca Johnson, Senior Tax Preparer at Electronic Income Tax Center said this can cause problems down the road for families who have had an increase in income between 2020-2021.

“I would advise everybody to, if your income has changed, to log on to IRS.gov and actually opt out of this so you don’t have those tax consequences of paying it back at the end of the year.”

She said those who have had an increase in income are not eligible, but you have to manually opt out.

“If your income has stayed the same from 2020-2021, you’re okay,” Johnson said for those who should receive this credit.

