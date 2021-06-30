East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly to mostly cloudy skies today. A few isolated showers, maybe even a thundershower, will be possible today. Both today and tomorrow we’ll be able to dry out a bit before more rain arrives later this week. Overnight tonight we’ll cool down into the 70s again, and highs for Thursday will be in the low 90s.

By this weekend, highs are back in the upper 80s with greater rain chances. High of 89° for Friday with a 60% chance for showers and thundershowers. Very similar conditions for the rest of the holiday weekend but rain chances about a 50/50 chance for both Sunday and Monday. As far as rainfall totals go for the last month, but Tyler and Lufkin saw over 4″, and Longview just over 3″. While it has seemed that we’ve had more rain than normal, we’ve actually stay below the monthly normals for rainfall in Tyler-Longview. Lufkin has about a 3/4 of an inch excess in rainfall over average for the month of June. Assuming we have no measurable rain at any of our three East Texas climate sites, this shouldn’t change before the end of the month (today).

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

