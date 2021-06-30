East Texas Now Business Break
Wednesday’s Weather: Warm today, a few showers

Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Warm and muggy this morning with some patchy fog around the area.  Expect partly cloudy skies today and temperatures near 90 degrees this afternoon.  A few isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but will probably be pretty hit or miss.  Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow with chances for rain increasing by tomorrow evening as a weak cold front moves into East Texas.  Best chances for rain late on Thursday will be along and north of I-20, then those chances for rain become best along and south of I-20 by Friday as the cold front continues to slowly move farther south before washing out.  Chances for rain begin to decrease this weekend with only slight chances for the Independence Day holiday.  Then, with more moisture moving in from the Gulf of Mexico, rain chances will increase again early next week.

