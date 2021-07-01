Amber Alert issued for 7-month-old Texas boy

East Texas Now Business Break
Police are searching for 7-month-old Miguel Ramirez. He is believed to have been abducted by...
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:12 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ENNIS, Texas (KOSA) - An Amber Alert has been issued for an infant in Texas.

7-month-old Miguel Ramirez was last seen at 10:25 a.m. on Thursday in Ennis, Tx. He’s described as having brown hair and blue eyes and was wearing a Mickey Mouse diaper.

Ramirez is believed to be with Faith Reid, 20, who is driving a white Ford extended cab truck.

Reid is described as having blond hair and green eyes. She is 5′2 and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.

