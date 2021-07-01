East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Amid rise in eating disorders, Pinterest bans weight loss ads

Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its...
Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pinterest says it is the first major social media platform to ban all weight loss ads from its platform.

The announcement Thursday comes after growing concern over a jump in eating disorders in young people aggravated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinterest says it wants to prohibit ads that promote unhealthy eating habits or disparage certain body types.

Despite its reputation as a feel-good corner of the internet, there have been Pinterest pins that promote “thinspiration” or were pro-anorexia.

In 2012, Pinterest banned that content, but body shaming and eating disorder content kept creeping in, often in the form of ads.

Pinterest developed the new policy with guidance from the National Eating Disorders Association.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
Thomas Mayhew (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin dad gets 18 years for neglect of abused son who had leukemia
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

Searchers found the remains of six people Wednesday, including two children and their mother....
Rescue efforts resume after delay at condo collapse site
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
Princess Diana statue unveiled
FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization, CFO plead not guilty to tax crime charges
Washington Football Team helmets are seen on the field during an NFL football OTA at Inova...
NFL fines Washington team $10M after misconduct investigation