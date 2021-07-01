Central Texas woman arrested after Pitbull named Diablo attacks child, 8, woman, 69

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) – Sara Elizabeth Baize, 35, has been charged with child abandonment and endangerment and criminal negligence after her Pitbull, named Diablo, attacked an 8-year-old child and a 69-year-old woman on Sunday in Gatesville, “causing lacerations and one to four shallow punctures to the skin,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.

The dog, according to the affidavit, was named in a warrant issued on April 15 stemming from a prior biting incident.

“Sara Baize, the owner of Diablo, has repeatedly made false statements in regards to Diablo, saying he was deceased and recklessly placed Diablo around an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old child,” the affidavit says.

The dog, the affidavit says, “did not have any core vaccines or a rabies vaccination,” and Baize “neglected to take the child to a medical facility to be tested or treated after the bite occurred.”

She was booked into the Coryell County Jail Tuesday evening.

Her name did not appear on the jail’s online roster Thursday afternoon.

