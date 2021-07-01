East Texas Now Business Break
‘Firecracker!’: Man wakes neighbors by pretending to be firework

By WBBH Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WBBH) - A man apparently protesting pyrotechnics was caught screaming and pretending to be a firework on a Florida security system in the early morning hours.

The residents of a Cape Coral neighborhood got an early July 4 show when an unidentified man who appeared to be protesting pyrotechnics started screaming just before 3 a.m. last Friday.

“Boom, boom, boom. Firecracker,” the man yelled in the dark.

Sara Warnecke’s security camera captured the screaming, and she went outside to yell back at him, telling him to “shut up.”

“The dogs were barking, and we go outside. This guy is screaming, I mean, so loud. He seemed to be upset that people were celebrating early,” she said.

Despite Warnecke’s objection, the man continued screaming, calling fireworks “annoying” and angrily yelling to quit using them in the middle of the night.

Fireworks are legal in Florida on just three days of the year, one of them being July 4. Police responded to six different firework-related calls on June 27 and 28.

Even when used legally, fireworks might violate Cape Coral’s noise ordinance, but police say the alleged protester’s display may have as well.

“Pretending to be a firework is also going to run afoul of our noise ordinances,” said Master Corporal Phil Mullen with the police department.

Neighbors say they didn’t hear any fireworks the night of the incident, but Warnecke has her own theory about why the man put on the display when he did.

“He thought last year probably that ‘I’m going to wake them up, like they woke me up with the fireworks,’” she said. “Makes you wonder what’s going to go on in the next few days until the Fourth of July.”

Copyright 2021 WBBH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

