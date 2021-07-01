First Alert: Rain chances ramp up on Friday as a summer cold front arrives

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - A weak area of high pressure has once again kept us hot and mainly dry on this first day of July. Outside of a few spotty showers, most East Texas communities have remained dry today as we sweat it out under partly sunny skies.

Thursday night will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Lows will only drop into the middle 70′s.

On Friday, our rain and thunderstorm chances will ramp up to 70%, courtesy of another summer cold front that will dive down into the Piney Woods. With the frontal boundary stalling on top of us, we will keep these high-end rain chances in play through the upcoming Fourth of July holiday weekend. This boundary will serve as a focal point for additional showers and thunderstorms to develop each day, keeping us wet and rather unsettled.

I do not believe you should cancel any outdoor plans this weekend. However, be mindful that scattered downpours will be a mainstay, which means have some alternate, indoor plans ready to go would not be a bad idea.

The odds for rain will drop off slightly to 40% on Independence Day this Sunday. The better odds of getting wet will be in our far southern counties and communities, right along the stalled out frontal boundary.

We are hopeful that Fourth of July festivities on Sunday evening should be in decent shape as most of the shower and thunderstorm activity that does manage to bubble up on Sunday afternoon should subside with the loss of daytime heating.

Due to the likely rain chances for the upcoming holiday weekend, daytime highs will be held down into the upper 80′s, which is a nice change of pace and offers some heat relief.

Rain chances will then jump up to around 60% for the early-to-middle part of next week as the frontal boundary lifts back north as a warm front. This will lead to an influx of Gulf of Mexico moisture that will aid in enhancing the sea breeze front each day.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches in the next week across East Texas. Since this will be spread out over the course of seven days, no flooding impacts are expected at this time.

