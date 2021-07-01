East Texas Now Business Break
Hundreds of dogs, cats from Texas shelter get new home hundreds of miles away

Nearly 100 dogs are coming to Dane Co. from El Paso, Texas, on July 1, 2021
By Nick Viviani
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Thursday’s a big day for the Dane Co. Humane Society - as well as hundreds of dogs and cats who woke up in El Paso, Texas, but will likely go to bed hundreds of miles away.

In what has been billed as one of the largest rescue pet transports ever, more than 350 pets will be loaded into two planes, one of which is destined for Madison, the Dane Co. Humane Society explained in a Facebook post. You can follow the cross-country trip on the shelter’s Facebook page.

Nearly 100 of the dogs and cats, who will have traveled over 1,200 miles looking for their fur-ever homes, will get off the plane at Dane Co. Regional Airport and head to the Humane Society late Thursday morning, DCHS continued.

While some of them will stay in the area – ready to be adopted by a loving family – the journey for other ones likely does not end in Madison. Workers from other shelters will be in town to lend a hand with the puppers and kitties.

The Animal Humane Society, Fox Valley Humane Associate, Oconto Area Humane Society, Lincoln Co. Humane Society, Fetching Tails Foundation, and Animal House Shelter are all coming to help, DCHS said.

After the pets arrive, they will be examined to make sure their healthy and ready to be adopted.

The hundred of other dogs not headed our way will be bound for other destinations across the country.

The Humane Society noted that this is the largest transport in BISSELL Pet Foundation history. It adds that the Animal Rescue Corps, Maddie’s Shelter Medicine Program at the University of Florida have all joined in the nationwide effort.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

