East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Warm and muggy this morning with fair skies. Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with light winds out of the west and southwest. Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s, but feel warmer because of the humidity. There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but chances for rain will begin to slowly increase overnight as a weak cold front moves into East Texas. Best rain chances tonight and tomorrow morning will be along and north of I-20, but those rain chances move farther south during the day tomorrow as the cold front moves through. Temperatures behind the front will be cooler than average with highs in the 80s through the holiday weekend. Chances for rain stay likely Friday into Saturday, especially in Deep East Texas, but drop to only slight chances for the 4

th

of July holiday.

