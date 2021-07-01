East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Warm and muggy this morning with fair skies.  Expect partly cloudy skies through the afternoon with light winds out of the west and southwest.  Temperatures will warm into the lower 90s, but feel warmer because of the humidity.  There is only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but chances for rain will begin to slowly increase overnight as a weak cold front moves into East Texas.  Best rain chances tonight and tomorrow morning will be along and north of I-20, but those rain chances move farther south during the day tomorrow as the cold front moves through.  Temperatures behind the front will be cooler than average with highs in the 80s through the holiday weekend.  Chances for rain stay likely Friday into Saturday, especially in Deep East Texas, but drop to only slight chances for the 4

th

of July holiday.

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment
A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and...
Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 7-1-21
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
First Alert: The first day of July looking hot and mainly dry before rain chances ramp up
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast