Moving Day: SFA athletics becomes member of WAC

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 34-year relationship between SFA and the Southland Conference officially came to and end on Thursday as the university began its new affiliation with the Western Athletic Conference.

The ‘Jacks compiled 98 conference championships in their time with the Southland, including four team titles in 2021, the Southland’s Commissioner’s Cup and overall top women’s program in the league.

What a great day for ‘Jack Nation”, said SFA Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey. “This is a historic moment for our athletics department and institution, but one that we will not just rest on. Our growth to achieving our vision of becoming the leading mid-major athletics department in the nation takes a big step forward today, but we still have work to do.”

SFA along with Sam Houston State, Lamar and Abilene Christian all announced their move to the WAC on January 14. Southern Utah will join the league next year to complete a five-team expansion.

“It’s fitting that we start our 60th year as a conference with the addition of the four highly-successful institutions, both athletically and academically,” said WAC Commissioner Jeff Hurd. “On behalf of the conference, it’s my great pleasure to welcome Abilene Christian, Lamar, Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin to the WAC.”

Football will return to the WAC for the first time since 2012 with the move of the “Texas 4″ along with current WAC members Tarleton State and Dixie State (soon to be renamed to Utah Tech).

“Joining the WAC is a tremendous opportunity to elevate our athletic program and competition”, said SFA president Dr. Scott Gordon. “This move will increase our institutional profile, increase our exposure in some of the fastest growing population areas in the country and at the same time enhance our revenue. The strong commitment of the WAC to academics and athletics as well as our ability to keep our natural rivalries and start new ones is exciting.”

