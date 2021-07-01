Nacogdoches County set to develop Technology Action Plan for expanding internet access, improving speeds

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Broadband Committee will officially begin its efforts to expand broadband internet access on Monday, July 19.

The work is being done in partnership with Connected Nation Texas (CN Texas) and with funding from seven public and private community organizations throughout Nacogdoches County. The project will focus on what area businesses, residents, and community organizations need when it comes to improving internet connectivity and speeds.

“We recognize that having strong internet access across our county impacts everything from education to economic opportunities,” said Mario Canizares, City Manager, City of Nacogdoches. “The more data and information we can gather about our area’s broadband access—both good and bad—the more informed and complete our Technology Action Plan can be for all of Nacogdoches County. That’s why we’re asking as many people as possible to take part in the technology survey we’re doing as part of this work.”

Residents and business owners are encouraged to fill out a survey. It is comprised of multiple sections and individuals are asked to complete the sections relevant to them: https://myconnectedcommunity.org/nacogdoches-county/ .

CN Texas, leveraging its Connected Community Engagement Program, will use the data to develop a county-specific Technology Action Plan that will include steps Nacogdoches County can take to expand broadband (high-speed internet) access, adoption, and use. The Connected program has developed more than 600 similar plans nationwide.

“Many of us have experienced the hardship of not having a good connection over the last year,” said Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell. “If the pandemic has taught us anything, it’s that we need to be better prepared to help our community members work, learn, and connect with others online from their homes. This is an important first step to ensuing that Nacogdoches County is prepared to handle whatever comes our way and to support every community member and business across the county.”

This project is funded, in partnership, by the following public and private organizations: Stephen F. Austin State University, City of Nacogdoches, County of Nacogdoches, Nacogdoches ISD, Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation, NacSpace, and Better Together, which is a community collaborative focused on improving the health and well-being of all Nacogdoches County residents. Better Together’s initiatives are funded via the Hogg Foundation for Mental Health’s Collaborative Approaches to Well-Being in Rural Communities Initiative.

“The fact that so many of our anchor and community institutions are providing the funding for this effort underlines the significance of this work,” said Steve Cooper, Project Director, Better Together. “All of us are coming together to create positive change and take proactive steps to improve the quality of life for the people of Nacogdoches County. This includes supporting our residents, schools, businesses, health and behavioral healthcare, and so much more. We encourage everyone to take part and come out for our big kickoff event. ”Although community members, businesses, and organizations can start filling out surveys now, the official launch for the Nacogdoches County Connected Community Engagement Program will take place on Monday, July 19, at the Nacogdoches Civic Center at 6:30 p.m. At that time, the Nacogdoches Broadband Committee will share additional details and free promotional materials that the public can use to help spread the word.

Visit www.connectednation.org/texas to learn more about CN Texas.

