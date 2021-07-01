East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

People can self-select gender when applying for passport; additional options coming

The Department of State is updating procedures for passport applications.
The Department of State is updating procedures for passport applications.(Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Department of State is taking steps to promote inclusiveness and equality of all people.

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken announced Wednesday the department is updating procedures for the issuance of U.S. Passports and Consular Reports of Birth Abroad.

“Today, I am pleased to announce that the department will be taking further steps toward ensuring the fair treatment of LGBTQI+ U.S. citizens, regardless of their gender or sex,” Blinken said in a news release.

Applicants can now self-select their gender as “M” or “F” and will no longer need medical certification if the self-designations does not match the gender on other identity documents.

Blinken said the department is moving toward adding a gender marker for applicants who identify as non-binary, intersex or gender non-conforming, explaining that the process to make these changes is “technologically complex and will take time for extensive system updates.”

“The department is taking these steps after considerable consultation with like-minded governments who have undertaken similar changes,” Blinken said. “We also value our continued engagement with the LGBTQI+ community, which will inform our approach and positions moving forward.”

The state department will provide updates on the process on its website.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Daniel Crawford, 45, was booked into the Smith County Jail for possession of a controlled...
Affidavit: Former Tyler Legacy principal had cocaine by sink when EMS arrived
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment
A Texas inmate is facing execution after killing his pregnant wife, his 5-year-old daughter and...
Texas inmate faces execution after killing 3 family members
FILE - In this April 26, 2018 file photo, Bill Cosby, center, leaves the Montgomery County...
Bill Cosby freed from prison after sexual assault conviction overturned

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee probe of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue
Infrastructure needs are one of the critical necessities Congress is struggling to address.
House poised to approve $715 billion transportation bill