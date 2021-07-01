East Texas Now Business Break
Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

