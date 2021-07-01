Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Today will be another beautiful day for us as skies remain partly to mostly sunny. A few showers will be possible throughout the afternoon, and highs will be a bit warmer than yesterday as they top off in the lower 90s for most of the area. Once we get into the early evening hours, there will be a shot at some showers and storms moving into our northern counties from southern Oklahoma along an outflow boundary. No guarantee that these showers and storms will hold together long enough to reach us, but if they do then there is a good shot at some heavier rain as well as some gusty winds so we will be watching radar closely and will let you know if they truly are on the way. The tap really turns on tomorrow as a slow-moving cold front finally gets close enough to East Texas to feed showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day tomorrow and Saturday. The front should either clear all of East Texas or it will wash out, either way, rain chances take a small break just in time for Sunday (Independence Day). Our Fourth of July is actually looking quite nice so far for most of the area, with only a few scattered showers and maybe a stray afternoon thundershower and temps only warming into the upper 80s! Rain becomes likely once again for the first half of the next work week, but at least that means any kind of drought condition will remain far away from East Texas and temperatures will mostly stay out of the 90s.

