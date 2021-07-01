WebXtra: East Texas World War II veterans to be honored at air show

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two special guests apart of the Tyler Rose City Airfest will be two World War II veterans.

The two to be honored at the air show are Colonel Joe McPhail of Grand Saline Texas and Ralph Graham of Athens. Both veterans are 99 years old and served in World War II. McPhail was a member of the Marines and Graham was a member of the Air Force. Both flew serval missions during the war and are excited to see some of the planes they flew in the air show. They will be take part in the air show on Friday as passengers in a plane.

