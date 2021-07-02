East Texas Now Business Break
2 toddlers killed, 12-year-old injured in N.C. mobile home fire

Two toddlers were killed in mobile home fire in North Carolina.
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SAMPSON COUNTY, N.C. (Gray News) – Two toddlers were killed in a mobile home fire in Roseboro, North Carolina Friday morning.

A 12-year-old living at the home was taken to the hospital with injuries from trying to unsuccessfully rescue the small children, according to the Sampson County Sheriff’s Office.

A sheriff’s deputy was first to arrive at the scene. He tried to get inside to help the children, but the home was engulfed in flames preventing him from doing so.

A 3-year-old boy and girl were unable to escape.

Several fire departments responded to extinguish the fire.

Officials say the parents of the children woke up to a smoke detector going off. They couldn’t reach the toddlers who were at the other end of the home.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation and Office of the State Fire Marshal have been requested to assist in the investigation to determine the origin of the fire.

Authorities ask that everyone check their smoke detectors. If you are financially unable to afford one, please contact your local fire department to see if they have access to programs that provide them.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

