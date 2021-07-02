Abbott announces expansion of Optimus Steel, LLC facility in Orange County

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Optimus Steel, LLC (“Optimus Steel”) will establish a new rebar line and coil handling facility in Orange County, Texas. Optimus Steel, a subsidiary of Aceros Turia, Inc., produces a wide range of high-quality wire rods, coiled rebar, and billets. The project will create 55 new jobs and $40 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $485,000 has been extended to Optimus Steel, LLC.

“I am excited that Optimus Steel has chosen Orange County as the home of their new rebar line and coil handling facility,” said Abbott. “Optimus Steel joins the ranks of thousands of other companies that have chosen to invest in Texas because of our low taxes, reasonable regulatory environment, and strong workforce. Texas continues to thrive thanks to companies like Optimus Steel who are helping us write our economic success story, and I’m proud to welcome this new facility to Orange County.”

Copyright 2021 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.