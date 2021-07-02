Army soldier who shot, killed protester in Texas indicted on murder charge
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 9:18 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Authorities say an Army soldier who shot and killed an armed protester after driving into a crowd demonstrating against police violence in the Texas capital last summer has been indicted on a murder charge.
An attorney for Sgt. Daniel Perry on Thursday expressed disappointment in the indictment but expressed confidence that Perry would be acquitted.
The indictment comes nearly a year after 28-year-old Garrett Foster was was killed during a night of protests and unrest in several U.S. cities.
Perry’s attorneys have said the soldier was working for a ride-sharing company and acted in self-defense after Foster pointed a gun at him.
