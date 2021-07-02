East Texas Now Business Break
Cowboys featured for third time on HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’

(KTRE Sports)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Dallas Cowboys will once again be the subject of HBO’s training camp show, “Hard Knocks.”

The show follows an NFL team behind the scenes as they prepare for the upcoming season. This marks the third time the Cowboys have been the featured team across the show’s 20 seasons. Dak Prescott will be returning from an injury and will likely be a centerpiece of this season of the show.

The first episode of the season will air on HBO and HBO Max on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

