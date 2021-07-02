First Alert: A stalled out front will keep a few showers around this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Another summer cold front is bringing in a round of summer thunderstorms to East Texas we get the Independence Day holiday weekend underway.

We will keep in a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in our forecast overnight as we stay under mostly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower 70′s.

With our cold front stalling out across the southern half of our KTRE viewing area, we will keep in a likely, 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in play for Saturday. Areas north of the Angelina River have a lower rain chance since the air will be a bit drier being further north behind the front.

I am optimistic, however, that our Fourth of July Sunday will feature fairly dry conditions across East Texas. The rain chances is at 30% and will mainly be confined to areas south of the Neches River in Jasper, Newton, Polk, and Trinity counties.

Due to the rain chances and the cold frontal passage for the upcoming holiday weekend, daytime highs will be held down into the upper 80′s to around 90-degrees, which is a nice change of pace and offers some heat relief as you hit the lakes or go poolside this weekend.

Rain chances will then jump up to around 60% for the early-to-middle part of next week as the frontal boundary lifts back north as a warm front. This will lead to an influx of Gulf of Mexico moisture that will aid in enhancing the sea breeze front each day.

Rainfall amounts over the next week look to average around two-to-three inches in the next week across East Texas. Since this will be spread out over the course of seven days, no flooding impacts are expected at this time.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.