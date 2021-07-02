Friday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Friday, East Texas! The tap sure did turn on today as showers and thunderstorms have already made their way through a good chunk of East Texas this morning. Due to a slow-moving cold front, we will continue to see multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms on and off throughout the day today and Saturday. Temperatures will also be fairly split today depending on what side of the front you are on. On average, we’ll see 80s for the northern half of East Texas, but Deep East Texas could still see a few spots hitting the 90-degree mark. The cold front should either clear all of East Texas or it will wash out by the end of the weekend, either way, rain chances take a small break just in time for Sunday (Independence Day). Our Fourth of July is actually looking quite nice so far for most of the area, with only a few scattered showers and maybe a stray afternoon thundershower and temps only warming into the upper 80s! Rain becomes likely once again for the first half of the next work week, but at least that means any kind of drought condition will remain far away from East Texas and temperatures will mostly stay out of the 90s until Wednesday and Thursday of next week.

