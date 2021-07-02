Game wardens urge boaters to clean equipment to protect from invasive salvinia

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - As we head into the holiday weekend, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging boaters to help fight back against invasive species found in waterways across the state and right here in East Texas.

“Invasive species have pretty much been an issue all over the state of Texas,” Nacogdoches County Game Warden Randy Stovall said.

He said one of the species includes the giant salvinia, a floating fern that can cause major damage and found on about 23 different East Texas lakes and waterways.

“It takes over the entire lake and chokes out the fish,” Stovall said. “They double within a week. The shade doesn’t get to it the native plants for the fish, depletes the oxygen in the water and bad scenario for our ecosystem.”

Officials said these invasive species can hitchhike from one lake to another on boat, trailer, equipment. Stovall said that also includes zebra mussels, a non-native shellfish that attaches to hard surfaces and pose a threat to our lakes.

“Hadn’t really had that big of an issue here in East Texas,” he said. “Central Texas and North Texas it’s been an issue.”

Game wardens say one of the boaters can fight back against these invasive species is to clean, drain and dry.

“If you pull your trailer or boat out, make sure it’s clean,” Stovall said. “Make sure you dry it off. If you drop it into another lake. Giant salvina can live within two weeks if it dries out but goes into another lake, it’s alive. It continues to spread, as does the zebra mussels.”

He said boat maintenance goes a lot way.

“Wash your boat, wash your equipment,” Stovall said. “If time is an issue, go through a carwash. A little bit of soap and water will do a world of difference.”

Game wardens say transporting prohibited invasive species in Texas is illegal and punishable with a fine of up to $500 per violation. If you find an infestation of these native species, you can call your local game warden.

To learn more about these aquatic invasive species in Texas, click here.

