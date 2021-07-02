Lufkin based non-profit Embrace It receives donation

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin-based nonprofit Embrace It received a $5,000 donation Thursday from the Legacy Institute for Financial Education through their North Lufkin Community Small Grants Program.

Back in May, we introduced you to Embrace It and one of their initiatives, “Brunch with Brothers,” a mentorship program aimed to help young men in the community around age 12 and older.

Organizer Calvasha Summers said the donation will prove vital for the organization and their upcoming trip to Memphis, Tennessee.

“It is extremely important,” she said. “The main goal is to get these boys and older men exposed to things outside of Lufkin, Texas, and by having this donation and grant, we can do that.”

She said they leave July 11 and more than 20 of the mentees have signed up. She said the highlight of the trip will be their visit to the National Civil Rights Museum.

To learn more, email Summers at info@embraceit2020.org.

