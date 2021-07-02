East Texas Now Business Break
Man dies after fleeing Amarillo police, striking a tree

By Bailie Myers
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a tree this morning.

Officials said an officer attempted to make a traffic stop at 9:52 a.m. near the area of SW 3rd Avenue and McMasters Street.

The driver of the Ford Crown Victoria initially stopped but then sped off as the officer approached the vehicle, according to police.

The officer pursued but chose to stop due to the suspect’s “erratic driving.”

Police said the vehicle spun out at SW 3rd Avenue and Georgia Street, then continued onto north Alabama Street.

The suspect vehicle clipped another vehicle at NW 4th Avenue and Alabama Street before striking a tree.

APD said the driver, identified as a 33-year-old man, died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

