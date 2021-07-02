East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab the umbrella and keep it handy today. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be off and on through the day, focused along a weak cold front moving through East Texas. Rain could be heavy at times, but some areas may only see a few sprinkles. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 80s this afternoon and will be warmer in areas that don’t see much rain. Most of the rain comes to an end this evening, but a few showers and thunderstorms could linger through tomorrow in southern counties. Most of tomorrow’s rain will mainly be early in the day with some clearing by late afternoon and evening. Only a slight chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm on Sunday for the Independence Day holiday, then better rain chances return to the forecast early next week.

