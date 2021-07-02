East Texas Now Business Break
Palestine police looking for man who robbed Kroger Thursday

He gave the clerk a threatening note, police say
These photos were released by police.
These photos were released by police.(Palestine Police Dept)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - A man robbed Kroger in Palestine on Thursday morning, and police are asking for the public’s assistance locating the suspect.

The robbery happened around 10:30 a.m. at 325 E. Spring St. Employees told police that a man, either white or Hispanic, approached the customer service desk and slid a handwritten note to the clerk. The note said, “Give me all the money or I will start shooting.”

Approximately $1600 was given to the suspect, who then left the store and ran toward Mallard St., police say.

He was wearing a black and blue North Face jacket, black pants, and a black mask. Officers also located a possible suspect vehicle driving the wrong way on Mallard St. It then turned onto Avenue A. It was a gray 4-door Pontiac sedan with black wheels.

These photos were released by police.
These photos were released by police.(Palestine Police Dept)

Anyone who has any information about the robbery is asked to call the Palestine Police Department at 903-731-2254 or Anderson Co. Crime Stoppers at 903-729-8477.

