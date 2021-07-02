East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

WATCH: Dr. Ed Dominguez, Dr. Theresa Patton discuss hot flashes, delta variant, and vaccines for children

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Dr. Ed Dominguez, an infectious disease specialist, and Dr. Theresa Patton, an OB-GYN, joined East Texas Now to answer viewer questions about COVID-19.

Dr. Patton said the current recommendation for receiving a vaccine after surgery is not to wait, however, it is not advised to be vaccinated a couple of days before surgery because some people react to the shot with a fever that could cause surgery to be postponed.

Dr. Ed said symptoms for the delta variant and COVID-19 are similar, with the difference of more gastrointestinal issues reported as more common with the delta variant.

Dr. Patton said she has not seen reports of hot flashes being connected to the vaccine as a cause, and recommended women experiencing this to speak with their doctor.

Dr. Ed said the number needed to reach herd immunity is now much higher with the delta variant now a factor and he advised getting vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Mayhew (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin dad gets 18 years for neglect of abused son who had leukemia
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured
Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas

Latest News

East Texas Ag News: Tips on polling horns on beef cattle
East Texas Ag News: Summer thunderstorms and fish die-off ponds
Nancy Motes
Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K
4th of July safety
WebXtra: Ways to stay safe on 4th of July
4th of July safety tips.
WebXtra: 4th of July safety