4 arrested for allegedly burglarizing Lufkin vehicles, stealing rifle magazines

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police say they have arrested one adult and three juveniles for breaking into vehicles in the Crown Colony subdivision early this morning.

According to Lufkin PIO Jessica Pebsworth, the adult suspect is Kordel Skinner, 18, of Lufkin. The three juveniles will not be identified. A fifth suspect is believed to have gotten away.

At 5:30 a.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Augusta Street to a report of suspicious activity.

Multiple vehicles were found to have been broken into in the area with items stolen including rifle magazines.

Officers located Skinner and the three juveniles while patrolling the area. The rifle magazines were recovered, with one on Skinner and another on one of the juveniles, and returned to their owner, Pebsworth said.

All of the suspects were placed under arrest for burglary of a vehicle.

Skinner was taken to the Angelina County Jail while the others were taken to the Juvenile Detention Center. Skinner was released on $1500 bond.

