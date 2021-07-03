Chesswood Church on schedule for first service inside church since fire

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The pastor of a Deep East Texas church said they are on schedule to hold service in their building for the first time since a fire destroyed part of it earlier this year.

Back in March, a fire destroyed the sanctuary at the Chesswood Baptist Church south of Livingston. Since then, the congregation has held services at a nearby hotel.

Colonel Pastor Howard Daniel Junior said they have renovated part of the church that was saved from the fire for a temporary sanctuary until the entire building is complete later this year.

He said services inside the building will take place this Sunday.

Polk County Fire Marshal Jacob Chapman said the fire was not deemed suspicious but classified as undetermined and could not eliminate electrical issues as the cause of the fire.

