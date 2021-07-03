East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chesswood Church on schedule for first service inside church since fire

Chesswood Baptist Church
Chesswood Baptist Church
By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KTRE) - The pastor of a Deep East Texas church said they are on schedule to hold service in their building for the first time since a fire destroyed part of it earlier this year.

Back in March, a fire destroyed the sanctuary at the Chesswood Baptist Church south of Livingston. Since then, the congregation has held services at a nearby hotel.

Colonel Pastor Howard Daniel Junior said they have renovated part of the church that was saved from the fire for a temporary sanctuary until the entire building is complete later this year.

He said services inside the building will take place this Sunday.

Polk County Fire Marshal Jacob Chapman said the fire was not deemed suspicious but classified as undetermined and could not eliminate electrical issues as the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Mayhew (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin dad gets 18 years for neglect of abused son who had leukemia
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment
Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin
July 4th Celebration
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin
governor’s request
County judges have limited time to answer governor’s request on border costs
Fireworks
Ways to stay safe on 4th of July