City of Lufkin makes recommendation regarding countywide EMS

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The city of Lufkin announced Friday its recommendations to discontinue EMS operations outside of city limits.

An increasing demand for EMS services in Angelina County has left paramedics and emergency medical technicians no choice but to ask for outside assistance.

“We’ve been having difficulty reaching our call volume. In the last ninety days we’ve had to place routine ambulances which we have here in town backing us up on standby at least 180 times,” Fire chief Jesse Moody said.

Arriving to a scene as quickly as possible has been difficult. Moody says response times can take as long as 45- 50 minutes to arrive on scene at remote parts of the county.

“Right now, our manpower is stretched really thin between providing service in the county and service in the city. The long response times in the county combined with our call volume in the city as well makes it so it’s very difficult for us to respond sometimes we have no one available,” Moody said.

Despite these problems Moody said this was not an easy decision. He hopes that this change will be a positive one for the community if approved by city council.

“We’re going to do everything in our power to make sure that the citizens of both never notice a change we’re going to work with the county as best we can to ensure that they are successful in the providing of service. We’re going to do whatever it takes we’re going to make sure that no one is left out in the cold there will not be a call that is not answered,” Jesse Moody said.

The city of Lufkin will look at different options to ensure the residents of Angelina County have emergency services.

This proposal will be presented to city council on August 3, 2021. If approved, these changes will go into effect January 1, 2022.

