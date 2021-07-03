East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin

By Jeremy Thomas
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th Celebration and Fireworks Show at Ellen Trout Zoo on Sunday.

Crews were on hand Friday morning to get the stage ready for live entertainment and vendors.

Last’s year event was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, but event organizers say they’re ready to have the celebration this time around.

“People are really excited to get out,” said Natalie Howard with City of Lufkin Convention Services. “We have over 37 vendors: food, ice cream, snow cones, arts and crafts, boutiques. A lot of things to do. Plus, the zoo will be open during the day for anyone who wants to visit.”

“We are doing everything we can to make this the best show ever,” attorney Mike Love said. “It’s probably going to be the biggest show we ever had. We’re bringing in more fireworks to shoot out. We actually got the City of Lufkin to make our landing area bigger across the lake so we have more room to spread fireworks out.”

Admission is free for the event, but admission will be taken for entry to the Ellen Trout Zoo. The fireworks show is set to happen around 9:15 Sunday night.

Click here for 2021 Independence Day fireworks shows, events in East Texas.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Mayhew (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Lufkin dad gets 18 years for neglect of abused son who had leukemia
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help
Bobby Cheshire (Source: Angelina County Jail)
Embattled Angelina County commissioner accused of sexual harassment
Speed limit sign
Speed limit changes approved in Deep East Texas
Tylsha Brown
‘There’s no sense to be made of it:’ Witness recalls Tyler shooting that left 1 dead, 2 injured

Latest News

July 4th Celebration
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin
governor’s request
County judges have limited time to answer governor’s request on border costs
Fireworks
Ways to stay safe on 4th of July
Chesswood Baptist Church
Chesswood Church on schedule for first service inside church since fire