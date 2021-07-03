Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th Celebration and Fireworks Show at Ellen Trout Zoo on Sunday.

Crews were on hand Friday morning to get the stage ready for live entertainment and vendors.

Last’s year event was canceled due to the ongoing pandemic, but event organizers say they’re ready to have the celebration this time around.

“People are really excited to get out,” said Natalie Howard with City of Lufkin Convention Services. “We have over 37 vendors: food, ice cream, snow cones, arts and crafts, boutiques. A lot of things to do. Plus, the zoo will be open during the day for anyone who wants to visit.”

“We are doing everything we can to make this the best show ever,” attorney Mike Love said. “It’s probably going to be the biggest show we ever had. We’re bringing in more fireworks to shoot out. We actually got the City of Lufkin to make our landing area bigger across the lake so we have more room to spread fireworks out.”

Admission is free for the event, but admission will be taken for entry to the Ellen Trout Zoo. The fireworks show is set to happen around 9:15 Sunday night.

