Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Skies over East Texas will remain dry overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s by tomorrow morning. Our Fourth of July is actually looking quite nice most of the area, with only a few scattered showers and maybe a stray afternoon thundershower in Deep East Texas, and temps only warming to the 90-degree mark! We’ll see better shots at scattered showers and isolated thundershowers in the afternoon and evening hours for our Monday and Tuesday. Rain becomes more widespread on Wednesday and Thursday before tapering off come Friday and Saturday. All in all, this really is not a bad forecast for East Texas, as scattered rain will keep drought conditions far away from East Texas and will also keep temperatures in check. Have a lovely and safe Independence Day!

