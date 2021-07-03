East Texas Now Business Break
Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Overcast skies to start the day but by mid-morning we should start to see some sunshine across East Texas. Morning showers and thundershowers should come to an end this afternoon. We’ll be looking at partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies for the afternoon hours. Highs today in the upper 80s and low 90s. Dew point temperatures are lower today so it won’t feel quite as oppressive out there and feels like temps will be lower. Tonight, we cool down into the low 70s with mostly clear skies. The Fourth of July forecast looks great! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s. A few isolated showers could be possible, but I think most of us stay dry tomorrow. Very similar conditions for Monday, but rain chances are at a 40%, before great chances for rain arrive later in the week.

