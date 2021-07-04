East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries

Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.
Firefighters were battling a massive fire at a Philadelphia warehouse Sunday.(Source: AP)
By Caleb Beames and Gary Bass
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A 10-month-old baby boy died in a house fire on Lonestar Road late Saturday night, and three people were injured according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.

Captain Alton Lenderman with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office said that ACSO Communications received a 911 call about a fire in the 600 block of Lone Star Road in Lufkin.

Lenderman said the baby has been identified as Arerelio Malpica.

Carlos Malpica, the child’s 22-year-old, was airlifted to LSU Shreveport for treatment of severe burns, Lenderman said. Adrian Silva, the baby’s 23-year-old mother was taken to Woodland Heights Medical Center because she was having difficulty breathing. Israel Lopez, 21, was taken to CHI Memorial for treatment of a cut.

Lenderman said that the cause and the origin of the fire are unknown at this time. Fire Marshal Wesley Mask was contacted, and he is investigating.

A justice of the peace ordered that an autopsy be performed on Arerelio.

The family requested All Families Funeral Home.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Nancy Motes
Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K
Handcuffs
4 arrested for allegedly burglarizing Lufkin vehicles, stealing rifle magazines
governor’s request
County judges have limited time to answer governor’s request on border costs
The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin

Latest News

Nonprofit Organization hosts flag ceremony
Village Nac hosts summer fundraiser and flag ceremony
In this Thursday, July 1, 2021, image released by the Oakland Zoo, a tiger receives a COVID-19...
Big cats, bears, ferrets get COVID-19 vaccine at Oakland Zoo
Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Lufkin fire trucks stationed in lot
City of Lufkin makes recommendation regarding countywide EMS