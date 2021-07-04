East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: North Texas parade interrupted by low-speed pursuit

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKWALL, Texas (KXII) - A woman was taken to jail Saturday afternoon in Rockwall after taking police on a low-speed chase.

Laurie Bostic was arrested Saturday after evading Rockwall police on tractor.
Laurie Bostic was arrested Saturday after evading Rockwall police on tractor.(KXII)

Rockwall 4th of July parade officials wouldn’t let Laurie Bostic ride her tractor in the parade, but that didn’t stop her.

Rockwall police said the 61-year-old was driving her tractor dangerously and tried to stop her.

But Bostic took off and eventually crashed into a fence.

She’s been charged with disorderly conduct, disrupting a procession, criminal mischief and evading arrest, a third degree felony.

Video was shot by parade-goer, Phil Goodwin.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin

Latest News

New Texas A&M lab works to eliminate bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning
New Texas A&M lab works to eliminate bias in artificial intelligence and machine learning
City of College Station to hold public hearing on Community Action Plan Tuesday
Texas A&M researchers using optimization models to build better pandemic policies
Weekend Lake Stats
Weekend Lake Stats
Coy Simms
Coy Simms Anniversary
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary