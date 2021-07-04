CAUGHT ON CAMERA: North Texas parade interrupted by low-speed pursuit
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 1:52 PM CDT
ROCKWALL, Texas (KXII) - A woman was taken to jail Saturday afternoon in Rockwall after taking police on a low-speed chase.
Rockwall 4th of July parade officials wouldn’t let Laurie Bostic ride her tractor in the parade, but that didn’t stop her.
Rockwall police said the 61-year-old was driving her tractor dangerously and tried to stop her.
But Bostic took off and eventually crashed into a fence.
She’s been charged with disorderly conduct, disrupting a procession, criminal mischief and evading arrest, a third degree felony.
Video was shot by parade-goer, Phil Goodwin.
