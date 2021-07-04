Church welcomes members back ‘home’ after fire destroyed a portion of building months ago

LIVINGSTON , Texas (KTRE) - Chesswood Baptist Church welcomed the community back to their facility for Sunday services, despite the fire that burned most of the building down three months ago.

Richard Hagler, who said he attended services with his church at a nearby hotel the past few months, is thrilled to be back.

“It’s like, you know, being on vacation you go to a motel, and you have a good time while you’re there, but all the sudden you want to be back home. So, we are glad to be back home,” Hagler said.

Home is how most church attendees referred to the building. Pastor Howard Daniel said despite the challenging month, they felt determined to still meet for service.

“I haven’t missed a service. We’ve been operating elsewhere but I’m delighted to be home!” Pastor Howard Daniel Jr said.

Howard says the fourth of July reopening date is no coincidence.

“We were pushing for the fourth of July because that’s America’s independence,” Howard said. “We feel like we are more independent now that we’re back home in our facility.”

The church admits that they still have a long way to go in terms of renovations. But that does not take away from today’s accomplishment.

We have a very nice church. I’m proud to be back at it and I’m proud to be a part of it,” Richard Hagler said.

The church will continue to meet in a small room for service as repairs continue. Members say their goal is to have all the renovations completed by December 25, 2021.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.