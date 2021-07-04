East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Police searching for missing San Antonio teen

Iness Imelda Injiongo, 19, of San Antonio.
Iness Imelda Injiongo, 19, of San Antonio.(San Antonio Police Department)
By Royden Ogletree
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:25 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The San Antonio Police Department is searching for Iness Imelda Injiong.

Police say Injiong is a 19 year-old black female. She stands 5′0″ feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police also say she has been diagnosed with an intellectual disability.

She was last seen in the at 1:17 AM on Saturday (7/3) at 200 North Comal in San Antonio on foot. She was wearing her hair in 5 braided corn rolls, multiple colored tank top and black shorts with white stripes on each side.

Law enforcement officials believe this endangered missing person’s disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin
Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Nancy Motes
Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K

Latest News

Deadly plane crash in Killeen
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Killeen
Church welcomes back members on July 4th, 2021
East Texas church welcomes members back ‘home’ after fire months ago
A small aircraft crashed in Killeen Sunday afternoon.
One dead after fiery plane crash in Killeen
The Amarillo Gun Club's Texas State Trap Shoot kicked off day five of six. Saturday's event,...
Amarillo Gun Club hosts six-day Texas State Trap Shoot, second largest competition in Texas
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary