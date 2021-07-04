East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Reward Increased for Wanted Sex Offender from San Antonio

Henry Anthony Taylor, 52
Henry Anthony Taylor, 52(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Provided by Texas DPS

AUSTIN – The reward for Henry Anthony Taylor, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $4,000 for information leading to his arrest if the tip comes in during the month of July. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Taylor, 52, is considered high-risk and is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender. He has been wanted since April 2020, when he absconded from his last known address in San Antonio. Taylor was convicted of rape in Indiana in 1993, following an incident involving a 17-year-old female. In 2012, he was convicted in Bexar County, Texas, of two counts of sexual assault involving a 54-year-old female. He was given two concurrent eight-year prison sentences.

Taylor is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest and upper right arm, as well as scars on his right forearm, right knee and left leg. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

One offender from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Program is featured each month in hopes that the higher reward money from the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division will generate additional tips. The higher reward will only be paid if the tip comes in during the same month the fugitive is featured. So far this year, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and other agencies have arrested seven Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including three gang members and three sex offenders. In addition, $17,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that have yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

  • Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).
  • Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.
  • Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Most Read

Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin
Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities
Nancy Motes
Judge awards victims in Rangerette kidnapping $575K

Latest News

Deadly plane crash in Killeen
Deadly plane crash under investigation in Killeen
Church welcomes back members on July 4th, 2021
East Texas church welcomes members back ‘home’ after fire months ago
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Police said eight people were shot in Fort Worth, Texas, early Sunday.
8 people wounded in shooting near Fort Worth car wash
Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries