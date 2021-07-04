Village Nac hosts summer fundraiser and flag ceremony

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas organization that provides housing to veterans and to those with mental health challenges hosted a flag ceremony and fundraiser Saturday.

Village Nac is a nonprofit organization that established itself in Nacogdoches one year ago. A flag ceremony and fundraiser were held to honor the veterans that live here. Mark hall spent eight years in the army, and after scrambling to find a place to live, he discovered Village Nac.

“Covid kind of shoved me out into the big bad world and so I was looking for a place to do something with and then I heard about this and came out and started volunteering and then I decided that I really did align pretty well with their ideas and my ideas,” Hall said.

Residents come from all over and have experienced different struggles, but now get to call this place a home. This is the case for Village Nac resident Marcy cook who stumbled upon Village Nac after living in her van for two years.

“To me it’s more than community as family I don’t really have close family anymore and so they are the ones that care about me,” Cook said.

Cook says that the staff and the other residents are constantly showing her how much they care.

“I’ve not had that in a very long time I’m used to disappearing for days and nobody really caring,” Cook said.

Hall says he is comfortable and has no plans to leave.

“I don’t have any plans to go anywhere. I am here for as long as they’ll let me stay,” Hall said.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues or chronic homelessness, Village Nac hopes to be a place people can turn to.

