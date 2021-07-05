East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Aggie Park construction to begin this week

By Morgan Weaver
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The beautification project of Aggie Park is set to begin July 6. The project will transform 20 acres in the heart of campus into enhanced outdoor spaces for study and relaxation, tailgating, entertainment and recreation for students and visitors.

Aggie Park comprises 20 acres situated between the Clayton W. Williams, Jr. Alumni Center, Houston Street, the John J. Koldus Building, and Throckmorton Street.

Plans include an outdoor student center and feature green spaces, multiple lakes, an amphitheater, and enhanced tailgating areas; funded solely through private donations to be raised by The Association of Former Students. In addition the park will have a new building operated by The Association of Former Students which will be programmed for year-round use and will provide flexible and functional space for Aggie Ring Day and other events.

Aggie Park is at the heart of Texas A&M football tailgating but due to ongoing construction, tailgating space will not be available for the 2021 season.

“I think making it prettier is nothing bad,” said Senior Texas A&M student Jordin Weinberg. “It does kind of bum me out we won’t be able to tailgate there this year.”

Kathryn Greenwade, Vice President of The Association of Former Students, says that while tailgating will be closed this year, the inconvenience will be worth it.

“It’s going to create a premier space where aggie network can gather for celebration, inspiration and reflection,” said Greenwade. “We’re excited to see all of the programs that will happen there and what a great addition its going to be to our campus.”

The park will be open 24 hours, 7 days a week for students and staff to enjoy the outdoors.

“I think we found throughout 2020 how important outdoor space is to our mental wellbeing and I think this is going to be another space that will give us a place where we can gather and we can have some distance from one another,” said Greenwade.

The park is expected to reopen in the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin

Latest News

Weekend Lake Stats
Weekend Lake Stats
Coy Simms
Coy Simms Anniversary
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary
Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)
Lufkin 12U All-Stars shut out Bastrop to open sectional tournament
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63