First Alert: Daily downpours return this week to the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The same frontal boundary that pushed through over the weekend and gave us pleasant, dry weather, is now lifting back to the north as a warm front. This will lead to higher moisture content and a return to daily downpours through the week.

A weak area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will lead to increasing rain chances over the next few days, leading to a 60% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours on both Tuesday and Wednesday. This weakness in the atmosphere will lead to an unstable atmosphere each afternoon, which will be our best time frame to see some rain each day this week.

The passing downpours will keep our daytime highs down to right around the 90-degree mark each day.

Our odds for daily downpours will go down to 40% by Thursday and 30% by Friday and Saturday as that upper-low loses its influence. However, with enough moisture in place, the sea breeze front will still be enough to provide a few East Texans with a few, passing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, very typical for this time of year.

Therefore, you may want to throw that umbrella in your back seat and keep it close by this week, just in case you find yourself underneath a heavy downpour or two throughout the week.

