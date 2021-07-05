East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

First Alert: Daily downpours return this week to the Piney Woods

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The same frontal boundary that pushed through over the weekend and gave us pleasant, dry weather, is now lifting back to the north as a warm front.  This will lead to higher moisture content and a return to daily downpours through the week.

A weak area of low pressure in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will lead to increasing rain chances over the next few days, leading to a 60% chance of scattered, afternoon downpours on both Tuesday and Wednesday.  This weakness in the atmosphere will lead to an unstable atmosphere each afternoon, which will be our best time frame to see some rain each day this week.

The passing downpours will keep our daytime highs down to right around the 90-degree mark each day.

Our odds for daily downpours will go down to 40% by Thursday and 30% by Friday and Saturday as that upper-low loses its influence.  However, with enough moisture in place, the sea breeze front will still be enough to provide a few East Texans with a few, passing showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, very typical for this time of year.

Therefore, you may want to throw that umbrella in your back seat and keep it close by this week, just in case you find yourself underneath a heavy downpour or two throughout the week.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast

Most Read

Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin
Jaderick Willis (Source: Smith County Jail website)
1 of 2 suspects in fatal Tyler shooting incident at restaurant surrenders to authorities

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Click here for the latest forecast from the First Alert Weather Team.
Monday’s Weather: Warm and partly to mostly sunny
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips