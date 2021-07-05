East Texas Now Business Break
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Monday, East Texas! We may have started off on a partly cloudy note, but clouds will continue to decrease throughout the afternoon so get ready for plenty of sunshine! A few scattered showers and maybe a stray afternoon thundershower will be possible throughout the day today as highs warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Better shots at scattered showers and isolated thundershowers move back into the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. This rain will not be constant falling, rather it will be fairly scattered and on and off throughout each day, so it would be a good idea to just keep the umbrella close throughout the week. Rain will become a bit more spotty on Friday before picking back up in coverage and frequency this coming up weekend. East Texas remains drought free as we now enter the first full week of July, which truly is something to be grateful for. In addition to keeping the drought away, scattered rain and extra cloud cover will continue to keep our afternoon temperatures either at seasonal averages or even cooler than average over the next seven days. All we have to do is deal with the humidity and enjoy the forecast for what it is!

