One dead after fiery plane crash in Killeen

By Justin Jackson and Eric Franklin
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Investigators with the Federal Aviation Administration are on their way to Killeen to investigate a plane crash that resulted in the death of an occupant, said Sgt. Bryan Washko with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS confirmed the identity of the pilot as Bradley Guy Marzarik, 60, from Belton, Texas.

Washko said investigators are looking at the aircraft’s registration to find out if the registered owner is the pilot killed on Sunday.

The crash was reported at about 5:25 p.m. near Trimmer Road and Stagecoach Road. Crews were seen dousing the aircraft with water when KWTX photographers arrived at the scene.

A clerk at a nearby gasoline station said she saw a lot of black smoke and “a huge flame” outside. “At first, we thought it was just a fire, and we didn’t realize it was a plane at all,” the clerk said.

A spokeswoman for Killeen Police said the plane was occupied by a single person. It departed the New Braunfels Regional Airport and was traveling to the Skylark Field Airport when it crashed in the field.

“The investigation is in its infancy stages and it is unknown what caused the plane to crash,” the spokeswoman said.

