Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Here is the latest forecast from your First Alert Weather Team.
By Andrew Tate
Published: Jul. 4, 2021 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good evening, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures for the evening will be in the 80s for the early evening, eventually dropping into the 70s by 10pm. Overnight lows around 71°. Great weather for fireworks tonight but hopefully those coming to an end early enough for those who have to get up tomorrow to get some sleep. Highs for Monday in the low 90s with partly cloudy skies and a low chance for showers. An Air Quality Alert/Ozone Action Day in effect for some East Texas counties tomorrow.

Greater rain chances return to East Texas on Tuesday at a 40% chance, but up to a 60% chance by Wednesday. Anywhere from .25″ to 1″ of rain looks possible this week. Greater rain accumulation in Deep East Texas. By Friday, rain chances are back down to a 30% and look to stay low for next weekend. But as always, I like to remind everyone that is still seven days away and the forecast could change.

