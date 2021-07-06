East Texas Now Business Break
13 arrested, 87 roosters confiscated in July 4 cockfight in Rusk County

Citations were issued and vehicles seized, as well
Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez released information about the arrests on Tuesday.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - On July 4, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about an illegal cock fight.

The fight was going on at an address on CR 2132, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said. Deputies went to check out the situation, and they saw a large crowd of males at the creek bottom. They said there were roosters everywhere in cages. When the men saw the police officers, many of them ran for the woods, Valdez said.

However, a number of them were captured, and 13 arrests were made. 23 citations were issued for being on scene during cock fighting, as well. Nine vehicles were seized, along with cash and 87 roosters.

Valdez thanked “A” Shift patrol, C.I.D. units, and admin for stepping up on a holiday to assist patrol. He acknowledged the Rusk County D.A. and his staff who also assisted at the crime scene, along with state troopers, Constable Pct. #2, and Tatum police.

