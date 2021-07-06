East Texas Now Business Break
3 killed, 2 injured in shooting in Dallas neighborhood

Four people were killed in two separate shootings in Dallas over the July 4 weekend. The shootings were part of more than 400 in the 72-hour period.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) - Police say three men were killed and two others injured in a Fourth of July shooting in a Dallas neighborhood.

Police said they don’t yet have any suspects identified in the shooting late Sunday night. Police say the motive and circumstances are being investigated. KXAS-TV reports that a street in the neighborhood on Monday was littered with markers as police counted bullet casings.

A vehicle in the middle of the road was riddled with bullet holes. Police said that upon arrival, officers found five people who had been shot.

They were all taken to hospitals, where three of them where pronounced dead.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

