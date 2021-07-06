East Texas Now Business Break
Andrews residents hold meeting to discuss possibility of high-level nuclear waste coming into county

(Kate Porter)
By Kate Porter
Published: Jul. 6, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - Andrews County Commissioners discuss the possibility of moving high-level nuclear waste into the county with residents in a special meeting on Tuesday.

Dozens of people attended the meeting in person and even more took part through Zoom.

While some attendees just joined to listen, several people shared comments to the Commissioners Court about the idea of high-level nuclear waste coming to Andrews County.

Waste Control Specialists operates a nuclear waste facility in the county that currently stores low-level waste, including hospital gowns and rubber gloves.

Earlier this year, State Representative Brooks Landgraf said that WCS had proposed a plan to bring in high-level waste.

Members of the community voiced their concerns over the safety of storage and transportation of the waste to both residents and the environment.

“This is a bad idea. It’s not about money. It should be about the community. It should be about the kids, not the money. If it’s about the money, we’re doing the wrong thing.”

A representative from WCS also spoke at the meeting.

“The former president of the company, Rod Baltzer, said, ‘Yes, we have said we’re not going to do high-level. However, this is the situation that we’re in now. The state needs a solution. The U.S. needs a solution. But we’re not going to proceed if you guys tell us not to proceed’.”

The majority of people who spoke at the meeting said they were opposed to the notion of high-level nuclear waste in Andrews.

