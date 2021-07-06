East Texas Now Business Break
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Nacogdoches man has new outlook on life after 65th wedding anniversary

Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms
Marilyn (left) and Coy Simms(KTRE)
By Donna McCollum
Published: Jul. 5, 2021 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Medicine can help aches and pains, but sometimes it takes unexpected kindness to make a person feel better.

Longtime Nacogdoches resident Coy Simms, 84, found that out recently on his 65th wedding anniversary. What happened lifted his spirits.

Simms is the man who went to bat for women’s softball. He even has a Nacogdoches Softball Complex named for him.

One plaque after another line his living room. He’s appreciated. But things took a turn when he got some alarming news.

“I got cancer of the liver and prostrate. Also lungs,” he shared candidly.

Stage 4.

Simms spent three weeks at Houston Methodist Hospital. His wife, Marilyn was with him the entire time.

“Marilyn stayed by my side constantly. I couldn’t run her off,” Coy Simms chuckled.

She was there to help.

“And he wanted to do everything for himself, but I wanted to help him. So, we had a little fuss,” Marilyn Simms said.

Not the first. Maybe not the last. But that comes with 65 years of marriage.

“You gonna love that person,” said Marilyn Simms.

The anniversary date happened during the hospital stay. To mark the occasion, daughter Melanie Miller asked for a cake. The couple got it, but the hospital staff also provided a surprise.

”They told me, ‘we got a private dining room we’re gonna set up, And a gourmet chef come in,’” said Miller.

The couple was escorted to the hospital’s top floor, overlooking the Houston skyline.

The spread stretched from one end to another.

“Steak and shrimp cocktail,” Marilyn Simms said.

The best part of the surprise was it made Coy Simms feel better.

“I was a different man. I had a new outlook on life. I knew I was ready to die. But it helped me. I’m here today and I hope to be here tomorrow,” said Coy Simms.

Coy Simms’ outlook on life changed and was noticed by his loving family.

“So, it was medicine to him,” Miller said.

Years ago, Coy Simms was presented the keys to the city of Nacogdoches, but it can’t match the key Marilyn Simms has to her husband’s heart--expressed in this intimate memory the man of faith shares of their wedding night.

“We knelt down and prayed that God keep us together,” said Coy Simms, his voice cracking with emotion. “And he has. I love her,” he said while reaching for her hand.

A bond reinforced by kindness. That makes everyone feel better.

The Simms family wanted to share their parent’s story to remind caregivers and others an act of kindness can go a long way to lift spirits. Coy Simms will be soon be starting radiation treatments.

Copyright 2021 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baby boy dies in Lufkin house fire; 3 people suffer injuries
Pictured is Loreeka Dodd in a mug shot from a 2018 arrest. (Source: Lufkin Police Department)
Lufkin police: Woman ran over adult daughter with car after argument
State GOP Chairman Allen West speaks at a Texas Republican Party rally on the east side of the...
Allen West announces he is running against Gov. Greg Abbott in Republican primary
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63
The City of Lufkin is gearing up to bring back its July 4th celebration and fireworks show at...
Crews gear up for July 4th Celebration in Lufkin

Latest News

KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.
KTRE Facebook weather 8:50-9 p.m.
Lufkin All-Stars (KTRE Sports)
Lufkin 12U All-Stars shut out Bastrop to open sectional tournament
Jasper County authorities find body of missing man in wooded area off Hwy 63